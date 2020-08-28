Nissan reveals the design approach for the upcoming Nissan Magnite Concept

Nissan India today revealed the design approach taken to create its latest B-SUV, the Nissan Magnite Concept, along with the newer design elements of its interiors and exteriors. The newest offering in the Nissan family that will take its global SUV legacy into the future is designed for India and for export countries.

The interiors of the Nissan Magnite Concept are wide and spacious due to the horizontal instrument panel, followed by the air ventilators that have a distinctive shape and cliff section, which makes it look sporty and enhances the SUV feel. It also includes a sporty mono-form shape seat which enhances comfort and the rear seats offer robust pattern and rich cushioning adding to the premium-ness of the car.

Takumi Yoneyama, Design Manager, Nissan Motor Corporation, said, “The Nissan Magnite Concept embodies Nissan’s spirit in every way. Our design approach was based on the art of sculpting and not just drawing lines on paper. We sculpted a solid and dynamic feel by carving shape from a big, overhanging body. We followed the core of Japanese sense and aesthetic by extracting pure dynamism and shedding the unnecessary. We are proud to introduce our newest creation and we hope that our customers in India will love it.”

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The Nissan Magnite Concept is designed in Japan while keeping in mind the requirements and aspirations of the Indian customers. The front section and the grill frame feature a vertical motion to enhance rigidness. In contrast, very sleek and sharp LED Head lamps and L-shape Daytime running light create a strong impression. This dynamic combination gives the car a confident and bold look; special tinted red color adds further depth and makes it look solid and vibrant.”

Overall, due to its bold design and color, the Nissan Magnite Concept will be an eye-catcher and is certain to stand out in the crowd of vehicles on Indian roads. The Nissan Magnite Concept is an evolutionary leap in Nissan’s SUV history and is designed for the Indian market.