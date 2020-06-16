No lay-off in Sahara Instead 4,10,682 workers given promotion

At this time, we are constantly hearing about the large number of employees being laid off from small and big business organizations in every business sector. Because of this situation, salaried employees are living in constant fear of losing their jobs and their families getting deprived of their livelihood.

Economic activities of Sahara India Pariwar have also been adversely affected because of Lockdown and the Pariwar too is facing an unprecedented situation. Sahara India Pariwar is the world’s largest family which has 14 lakh workers associated with its various business verticals and here these workers are earning their livelihood with full security. Sahara India Pariwar has always considered its workers as an integral part of the large family and has always kept their interest paramount. In spite of unprecedented hardships, Sahara India Pariwar has taken a strong decision of not laying off any of its workers from any of its business vertical due to the Corona pandemic. All the workers will continue to work with full security.

Moreover, based on productivity Sahara India Pariwar has given one cadre promotion to its 4,05,874 Field Workers. Along with this, on 10th June, 4,808 Office Workers were benefited as they were given promotion with salary increment.

At the time, when the whole country is facing acute medical and economic problems under the impact of worldwide Corona (Covid-19) pandemic, Sahara India Pariwar, considering it a humanitarian responsibility of all the small and big business organizations, appeals to them that they must give paramount importance to the livelihood of every employee working under them. Undoubtedly, it is a difficult phase for everyone, yet as the guardians of our employees it is the responsibility of us all to see that the families of workers don’t go through any livelihood crisis. If we take care of them, it will be a great contribution of all our business organizations to the interest of humanity, society and nation at such a difficult time. Sahara is also planning to recruit from people who have recently migrated back home due to Covid. The migrant will be appointed based on their qualification, at local level in various business activities of the group.

