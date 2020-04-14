Who- Rollick

What – Noboborsho Special offerings

Brief –Poila Boishakh or Bangla Noboborsho is the first day of Bengali calendar. A day to celebrate the dawn of a new year with family and friends. Celebrate this Poila Baisakh with Rollick in the comfort of your homes. Delicious ice cream is available in selected areas on Swiggy & Zomato. Come celebrate this special day with your loved ones with Rollick. Celebrations can continue while maintaining safe social distance.

On the Menu– Daab Malai – made with fresh Daab Pani & succulent bits of Malai, this is delightfully refreshing!

Nolen Gur -Bursting with flavour in every bite,Nolen Gur is Bengals favourite, made with fresh gur straight from the farms and complete with chunks of Nolen Gur Sandesh.

Price- Nolen Gur is Rs 290 and Daab Malai is Rs 270 for a 1 litre tub plus GST