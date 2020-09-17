 

‘Nodi Bolo Re Bolo’ A Mahalaya Exclusive Presented By Asha Audio Company

admin 13 seconds ago

On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, Asha Audio Company released a new devotional single ‘Nodi Bolo Re Bolo’, sung by Jayati Chakraborty.  The music iscomposed by Srikanto Acharya, written by Kangal Fokir andarrangement is done by Prattyush Banerjee. The song is now available in Asha Audio’s YouTube channel and across all music platforms.

The amalgation of the trio Jayati Chakraborty, Srikanto Acharya and Prattyush Banerjee created a magic. The lyrics of the song, ‘Nodi Bolo Re Bolo’ is traditional, but the music composition is done by Srikanto Acharya. The presentation of the video is also interesting.

“Asha Audio Company always comes up different songs for every occasion and the Bengalis’ have a special sentiment for Mahalaya. So we decided to release the song on this particular occasion. It was overall a nice experience to work with all of them. We are hopeful that the audience will love the song”, said Apeksha Lahiri, Asha Audio Company

