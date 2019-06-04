North East- Limitless Contributions in Country’s Growth

Article by Manit Singh, Entrepreneur & Social Activist

The moment vacations are on…family, friends, colleagues…all start thinking something new this time. You plan a trip

and the first place which comes to your mind is….North East. You visit NE, your spend Happy Peaceful Lovely time,

and after few days you come back and resume your normal life. Sometimes you appreciate things, sometimes you

complain, and you start comparing with other tourist destinations, and after few days you just remember NE mere as

a place you had visited sometime back, with beautiful places….yes only places.

But NE is beyond what we see, what we say, what we hear….and what we know. The North Eastern part of

India is playing a very important role in the development of our country. North East India comprises of

eight states, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim,

referred to as ‘Ashtalakshmi’ of India, these states have been recognised as a gateway to South-East Asia.

From protecting the Border Areas to providing security to the visitors by our soldiers, from maintaining the

cleanliness and hygiene to growing infrastructure system….and from giving great sport-personalities to

artists, NE is never behind others. The security personnel give their best to protect us as their family

members whenever people visit….along with keeping an eye on the international situation.

In fact NE has

slowly and gradually become the spinal cord of the nation. Why Delhi is not far from NE and why NE is now

not far from Central India….and the answers exist in the role of this part of the country which has always

given better than the best.

In Last 5 Years, we have seen a number of projects being started and completed in NE. From Bogibeel

Bridge to Airways Projects, the region has seen a tremendous success. With Bogibeel Bridge, a dream has

finally come true for NE, the second largest bridge in Asia with three-lane roads on top and a double-line

railway track below. The credit goes to the Government but it also goes to the hardworking dedicated

people of North East who take every opportunity, every project as a challenge and give their best to get

positive results. From Roadways to Railways, from Hospitality to Airways, the region is witnessing growth

every day.

The Indian Government has focused on strengthening relations with neighbouring countries and Prime

Minister Shri Narendra Modi is spearheading initiatives to enhance connectivity through various projects

pertaining to road, rail, air, telecom, power and waterways in NE. The initiatives like The Pakyong Airport

in Sikkim and Tezu Airport will play a major role. Connectivity to neighbouring districts is expected to

improve greatly. The Government focuses on building major roadways projects which will include inter-

state and roads of economic importance. To strengthen connectivity, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi

inaugurated the Bogibeel Bridge, India’s largest railroad bridge. The government is actively working

towards the successful completion of many ongoing projects. Improved road, rail and air connectivity will

help NE India take a big leap towards progress.

The biggest boon to NE is the Bogibeel Bridge which is India’s longest rail-cum-road bridge, facilitating

quicker movement of vehicles and easy access for the people to major hospitals, education institutes and

the Dibrugarh Airport. The bridge provides direct connectivity from Dibrugarh to Itanagar. Also, its railway

track reduces the travel distance. It also reduces Delhi to Dibrugarh train travel time. It enhances national

security of the region of India by facilitating swift movement of defence forces. It also provides a shorter

and alternative railway route to Dibrugarh via North Bank of Brahmaputra. It reduces the distance for over

five million people living in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The bridge is part of infrastructure projects

planned by India to improve logistics in Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of NE. It is a boon for the people

of Dhemaji as major hospitals, medical colleges and airport are in Dibrugarh, the third-largest city in the

North East.

For decades, poor infrastructure and limited connectivity have acted as roadblocks hindering the socio-

economic development of these states. Earlier, inadequate infrastructure and poor connectivity in North

East used to be the major constraints to development in the region. But with the time and ongoing projects,

the region is rapidly developing. It is developing and becoming reachable from different locations and this

all will soon get better and better with the completion of current and proposed infrastructure projects in

the North East which could bring greater economic growth for the region and increase its geopolitical

importance. The increased road density, because of the corridor-projects, would lead to both greater

freight volumes as well as greater gross domestic product growth in the states. Also, the corridor-based

development projects may generate further economic activities and regional development, which in turn

will influence economic growth through higher production and consumption. As the North Eastern states

provide an important gateway to both China and the Southeast Asian states, these corridor projects will be

crucial for India’s economic and strategic relationship with these countries.

All the States of North East play a very vital and dedicated role in this including Mr Kiren Rijiju, man who

has really worked hard and dedicatedly along with the beautiful nature, lovely society and hard-working

people…. all have played a key role behind the success of NE. As per the growth speed, success rate and

wholeheartedly dedication of the Govt and the people, North East is soon going to compete with Mumbai,

Delhi or other metros. It would soon become another Business and Cultural Hub of India.

About the writer Manit Singh: Born and brought up in the city of Kolkata, Mr Manit Singh is a 32 Year old young

Entrepreneur and Social Activist. He is the Founder and Chief Media Consultant of Virtual Communication, a

professionally managed PR, Media and Image Management Firm in Kolkata with services in NE. Manit started his

journey with Freelance Reporting for Print & Electronic Media and later opened his own PR, Media & Image

Management Firm in Kolkata. Having nearly 12 years of communication experience including Reporting for Print &

Electronic Media, Manit Singh is also associated with many NGOs who work for Women Empowerment and Mother &

Child Healthcare. He is also associated with Cow Service Organizations working for the betterment of Cows in the

state. Manit Singh has also been honored with “Gau Seva Excellence Award”.

He is the first person to Start “Selfie with Cow” Campaign in Kolkata, rather in East India, to create

awareness about the importance of Cows on Earth, highlighting their role in maintaining the Eco-System.

He creates awareness and organizes sessions for utilizing cow-dung & urine for pesticides, fertilizers,

agriculture, to name a few which eventually boosts starts-ups and employment mainly in the remote parts

of the state. He has taken responsibility to save & serve cows in Bengal, an entrepreneur’s unique initiative

to encourage Cow Protection & Cow Service and campaign to set up Bio-Gas Plants and boost Start-ups &

Employment. He organizes workshops on the Utilities of Cow Dung & Cow Urine. The workshops are aimed

at highlighting the role and importance of cows on earth. The idea is to inform people that cow not only

gives milk but she also helps us through dung and urine which people can use to earn money for their

livelihood. Selfie With Cow’ is to connect with masses and make them understand about the importance of

cows and inform people that “Gau Seva” is “Gau Bachao” means “Cow Service” is “Cow Protection” and if

people really want to protect cows, they should come forward to serve cows first.

Manit Singh has also been honored with “Gau Seva Excellence Award”. The campaign aims to create

positive awareness about the utilities of cow dung and cow urine for fertilizers, organic products and bio-

gas, leading to growth in Start-ups & Employment. It also aims at service and protection of old and ill

cows for the betterment of eco-system. The campaign aims to bring people together and ask people not

only to see cow protection as a religious symbol but also through the Eyes of Science. Aimed at fighting

against the negative propaganda created about the ill & old cows, he is trying to create healthy

environment for cow-service. To make the society free from cow-slaughtering, he is appealing to everyone

irrespective of any religion & caste to come forward to serve, save & create positive awareness about cows

& cow products for the betterment of human life, farmers and eco-system. Cows should neither be framed

as a political tool nor people loving her be seen as illiterate. Students and professionals should come

forward and join the campaign.

For more information, please visit:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ManitOfficial

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/manitsinghofficial

Disclaimer: This is Author’s Personal Views and Experience.

Like this: Like Loading...