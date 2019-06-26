Wed. Jun 26th, 2019

Norton LifeLock Strengthens Footprint in India

5 hours ago

Norton LifeLock, a Symantec (NASDAQ: SYMC) brand and an industry leader in cyber security software, today announcedit is expanding its product availability in India to add new online marketplaces, starting with Amazon.in. 

Norton LifeLock markets and sells its products and related services through its own website, via direct marketing and co-marketing programs. Norton LifeLock is now adding popular e-commerce platforms, internet-based resellers and other retail stores, both online and offline, to its go-to-market strategy in India to help more customers keep their privacy, data, and identifies safe from threats.

Norton LifeLock’s Consumer Cyber Safety platform includes access to Norton Security solutions that provide protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms.

 As consumers’ information and online activities are increasingly tracked, bought, sold, or even exposed in the underground economy, it is essential for our brand to be available on platforms where our customers are organically present,” said Ritesh Chopra, Director, Norton LifeLock, India. “Having our products available on important marketplaces such as Amazon.in, that have a vast reach, will complement our existing website sales and allow us to reach a larger base of consumers. Most critically, we can reach customers located in tier-two and tier-three markets to help educate them and help keep their data and identities safe.”

Norton SecurityNorton Mobile SecurityNorton Family Premier and Norton Secure VPN will be available on Amazon.in as a flexible subscription-based service across multiple platforms, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. A 12-month subscription for Norton portfolio starts from INR 999, with periodic special offers.

“Norton LifeLock is one of the world’s most trusted brands in online security solutions. We’re excited to offer their products on Amazon.in and enable easy access to customers across the country. We look forward to expanding our selection with Norton LifeLock and continuing to delight our customers,” said Saurabh Srivastava, Director – Category Management, Amazon India.

