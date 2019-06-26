Wed. Jun 26th, 2019

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে, মানুষের পাশে

Noted Odissi Guru Urmila Bhaumik presented VANDE NRITYAM 2019

6 hours ago

Noted music composer Kalyan Sen Barat was felicitated on completion of 50 years of his musical journey. The program was Presented & Directed by Urmila Bhaumik and the Concept and Script was by Pokhraj Chakraborty.

The highlight of the evening was   a dance drama Purush o Prokriti    by Guru Urmila Bhaumik and her students teaming up with Kohinoor Sen Barat and his students. The vocal support was given by Srikanto Acharya and Jayati Chakraborty.  Elocuitionist Sutapa Bandopadhyay also performed during the evening.

An experimental presentation Bidrohi presentation along with a Retro section was also performed by Urmila’s students and the show ended with another dance drama Kalmrigaya.

More Stories

Hindus commend free yoga sessions at Newfoundland-Labrador Lt. Governor residence

4 hours ago

Anil Kapoor to be part of Retrospective of Indian Cinema at 10th Jagran Film Festival

5 hours ago

Norton LifeLock Strengthens Footprint in India

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Hindus commend free yoga sessions at Newfoundland-Labrador Lt. Governor residence

4 hours ago

SPEYSIDE TO CAMPSITE – THE BEST IN THE COUNTRY FLEXED THEIR SKILLS TO WIN MONKEY SHOULDER ULTIMATE BARTENDER CHAMPIONSHIP

4 hours ago

Anil Kapoor to be part of Retrospective of Indian Cinema at 10th Jagran Film Festival

5 hours ago

Norton LifeLock Strengthens Footprint in India

5 hours ago
Copyright © All rights reserved. |

Copyright protected by The Times of Bengal(Media wing of Ullash Media & Productions)