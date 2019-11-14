Nouriture by Anmol Feeds strengthens its foothold in Bengal

In order to ensure highest profit margins for livestock farmers and to meet the growing demand for quality feeds in the market, Kolkata based, Anmol Feeds Pvt. Ltd, one of the largest producers of livestock feeds in Eastern India, introduced its products under the umbrella brand Nouriture. In a distinct effort to reach out to the livestock farmers in the hinterlands of Medinipore, Anmol Feeds organized one-of-its-kind knowledge session Nouriture Milan Utsavat Mandarmani in the esteemed presence Mr. Amit Saraogi, Managing Director, Anmol Feeds PvtLtd. and renowned animal nutritionist, Mr. Micky Wu. In line with Anmol Feeds’ vision of ensuring the socio-economic growth of the livestock farming communities in Bengal, the company launched their first ever shrimp feed brand, Latis Gold 38% Protein Vannamei Feed and floating fish feed brand, Matsya Bandhu.

NOURITURE PRODUCTS FROM ANMOL FEEDS PVT. LTD.: Fish Feed:MATSYA BANDHUAQUA CHOICE Poultry Feed:ANMOLHENTECH NUTRICHOICE(Available in Broiler & Layer Feed) Cattle Feed:GODHENUSUPER 20 PLUSMILKOMILK Shrimp Feed:LATIS GOLD

Nouriture is focused on the wellbeing and success of the farmers. Nouriture aims to provide superior quality compound feed for the livestock to promote fast and healthy growth. Nouriture aims to empower farmers by educating them and providing solutions tailored to their problems. It is driven to help farmers to accept modern farming techniques and usage of compound feed.

Speaking on the developments of the company in the state, Mr. Amit Saraogi, Managing Director, Anmol Feeds Pvt. Ltd., said, “West Bengal has registered the highest increase in livestock population according to the 2019 census. The State is topographically blessed with diversified fisheries resources. We have been one of largest players in broiler poultry feed in the East and now we are introducing our shrimp and floating fish feed in Bengal. The district of Medinipore offers us diverse possibilities since Contai has the highest shrimp culture farms in the state. Both these products have been tested in the region and have yielded extraordinary results. After our resounding success with these latest products from our stable in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, we believe it is the right decision to introduce Latis Gold and Matsya Bandhu in Bengal.”

Fisheries sectors play very vital role in socio-economic development of our country. Purba-Medinipore district has occupied a long and wide range of coastline of about 80 km long, starting from Haldia to Digha. The district is a pioneer for growth and development of shrimp culture in West Bengal which is a powerful source of earning foreign exchange and it is also recognised as an employment generating sector.

Development of rural economy is one of the most important factors for growth and development of Indian economy. Proper training, scientific management, financial support by Government, infrastructural development at field level can help to increase the production which in turn will uplift the socio-economic status of the livestock farmers. Department of Fisheries, West Bengal is constantly implementing innovative and need-based schemes of production enhancement with a vision to manage, protect, enhance and develop fisheries and aquaculture in the state.

The use of right kind of feed improves production and increase profits. Anmol Feeds provides a wide range of fish feeds under Matsya Bandhu including floating fish feed, which is best suited for Carp, Magur to sinking fish feed, which is best suited for Rohu, Mrigel. Anmol Feeds’ specially formulated feeds keep the fish well-nourished and the pond water clean, thereby minimizing the risk of disease outbreak. Formulated with ingredients with higher digestibility, Matsya Badhu fish feed keeps the pond environment clean.

Latis Gold is a high yield Vannamei feed that contains no antibiotics and is made from the best quality imported and domestic ingredients using advanced technology. The notable benefits of using Latis Gold include faster growth, better FCR, enhanced immune system, better appetite and higher profits. Latis Gold 38 is amongst India’s first shrimp feed to contain 38% protein and 5.6% fat content with advanced feed formulation to boost growth of shrimp.

Renowned animal nutritionist and professor, Mr. Micky Wu, further added, “Nouriture products like Latis Gold and Matsya Bandhu have the potential of giving 30% more growth to the animal than other products available in the market. This can bring further prosperity to the shrimp and fish farming community.”Micky Wu gave a presentation on 5G for shrimp farming and disease management for fish farming also. Farmers present at the session were highly enriched with the same. The role of pond preparation, sludge removal, identification of good seed, good feed and hepatopancreas was stressed upon. He said, “Prevention is available in case of shrimp culture and not the cure, so pond management becomes an essential and integral part of the farming process.”

Latis Gold has already been test launched in Contai, Norghat and Andhra Pradesh and farmers have embraced it as a long-awaited alternative. This feed has resulted in 30% more growth compared to other products available in the market. This has been echoed by leading farmers like Mr. Shyamal Das, Mr. Chitta Paul and Mr. S M Basha of Andhra Pradesh. High stocking densities are no longer a worry for farmers and this feed has not only lived up but exceeded the expectation of farmers

