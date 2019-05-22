Novotel Hotels & Resorts is the Lead Sponsor of North Mumbai Panthers at the T-20 Mumbai League

In the second edition of T20 Mumbai League, Novotel Hotels & Resorts are

proud to associate with participating team North Mumbai Panthers as Lead Sponsor.

This season the team is led by ace national player Prithvi Shaw while veteran cricketer

Umesh Patwal is signed as the coach.

Rajdip Kumar Gupta & Sandip Gupta, Owner, North Mumbai Panthers added, “We

are thrilled to have Novotel as our lead sponsor. It’s stunning, the amount of cricketing

talent we have in Mumbai and I am thankful to the league that gives them a platform to

shine.”

Jean-Michel Cassé, COO Accor India & South Asia mentioned, ‘We are excited to be

a part of Team North Mumbai Panthers, this season. The energy that the team

possesses is impressive.”

The team’s other sponsors include- Route Mobile (Powered by Sponsor), HDFC Bank

(Co-sponsor), Toy Goa Beach Club & Motilal Oswal Financial Services (Associate

Sponsors) and Vintage Media & Production (OOH Partner).

