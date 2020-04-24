Now contribute to West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund directly through Airtel Payments Bank

Airtel Payments Bank customers can now easily contribute to West Bengal State Emergency Relief fund by using Airtel Thanks app. The bank has created a dedicated ‘Fight Corona’ section under the banking section of the Airtel Thanks app using which customers can make their contributions within a minute.

With an aim to provide safe and secure channel to make donations to West Bengal State Emergency Relief fund, Airtel Payments Bank has enabled direct contributions. Using direct link, Airtel Payments Bank customers can make contributions using their bank account.

Mr. Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer, Airtel Payments Bank said, “We created this shortcut to enable our customers to make hassle free contributions to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund. Through this link customers can make contributions quickly from their bank account and be assured that it is reaching the correct receiver. We request our customers to come forward to fight together.”

The fund is used by the West Bengal State Government for prevention and control of situations arising out of unforeseen emergencies like COVID-19 (CORONA). All contributions made to the fund are eligible for 100% tax deduction under section 80G.