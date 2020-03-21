“Now is the time to invest in real estate”, says Laxman Jaiswal, Chairman & Managing Director, Ascon Infrastructure India Limited.

With a global recession looming large and the world staring at a economic meltdown thanks to the COVID 19 crisis, Laxman Jaiswal, , Chairman & Managing Director, Ascon Infrastructure India Limited in a statement issued from Kolkata urged investors to put in their hard earned money in the real estate sector. He felt that the real estate graph can only rise from here as it is perhaps at its lowest point. With the reduction of GST to 5% in the Union Budget and reduction in stamp duty in states like Mharastra, real estate provides a golden opportunity for growth.

With the failure of the banking as well stock trade to guarantee investors return on their investment, real estate investment is safe and secure with no possibility of shrinking in the physical asset and possibilities of commercial as well as rental opportunities with over 6% to 8% return on investment with the added incentive of easy liquidity as well as Government sops as tax rebates. Laxman Jaiswal as an industry leader also added that real estate is an asset planning for the future generations.

He expressed hope that the economy should start getting back on track in the next 5-6 months and so this was an opportunity for small, medium and high worth individuals to put their money in real estate which is going through a lean patch and prices at the lowest in the recent past.