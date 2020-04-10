Now you can read regional & national newspapers on Paytm app

India’s leading digital payments and financial services platform Paytm today announced that it now provides free access of e-newspapers of various national and regional media publications on its app. This new launch is part of the company initiative to provide a direct channel of authentic and genuine news to fellow Indians on COVID-19 & other matters. he service is at the moment available on android, it will be soon be introduced for IoS as well.

Paytm has taken the initiative to fight misinformation and has launched free e-newspapers of Dainik Bhaskar (Jabalpur Group), Amar Ujala, Dainik Jagran INext, Punjab Kesari, Mail Today, Mid Day, Jagbani, Navodaya Times, Financial Express, Indian Express, Loksatta among others on its app. The company is also in conversation with other leading financial and daily papers for integrations which will be live soon.

Amit Veer, Sr. Vice President at Paytm said, “This is our earnest attempt to make news accessible to people while they stay at home. We want to ensure that even during lockdown the lives of fellow Indians are as normal as ever. Now our fellow countrymen can read verified and authentic information from leading publications in the country in a single app with no hassle of paying or managing multiple logins.”

Over the last few weeks, Paytm has launched several initiatives to fight the spread of the Coronavirus. The company is seeking donations to contribute Rs. 500 Crores to PM CARES Fund. Paytm has also revamped its app to make bill payments for utilities much simpler so that users can avoid stepping out and prevent the spread of novel Coronavirus. The company is seeking donations for meals for daily wage earners and is working on this initiative in association with KVN Foundation.