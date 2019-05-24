‘Nritya Katha Dance Festival’ was organised by ‘Nupur Nikkan Dance Academy’ on 21st May eve at ICCR. This wonderful dance program witnessed a bouquet of wonderful performances from a string of talented dancers. ‘Hello Kolkata Emerging Dance Choreographer Award’ was also presented to the great choreographer Sumit Das, Chief of ‘Nupur Nikkan Dance Academy’ for his continued brilliance. A host of dignitaries who graced the occasion included Pobitra Chakraborty, Kanan Sen, Indrani Ganguly, Rina Jana, Asish Basak and others.

