Sat. May 25th, 2019

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে, মানুষের পাশে

Nritya Katha Dance Festival

12 hours ago

‘Nritya Katha Dance Festival’ was organised by ‘Nupur Nikkan Dance Academy’ on 21st May eve at ICCR.       This wonderful dance program witnessed a bouquet of wonderful performances from a string of talented dancers.     ‘Hello Kolkata Emerging Dance Choreographer Award’ was also presented to the great choreographer Sumit Das, Chief of ‘Nupur Nikkan Dance Academy’ for his continued brilliance.     A host of dignitaries who graced the occasion included Pobitra Chakraborty, Kanan Sen, Indrani Ganguly, Rina Jana, Asish Basak and others.      

