Tue. Jun 23rd, 2020

NSDC partners with upGrad to use its Live platform to expand reach of online skilling programs in India

COVID-19 has caused unprecedented disruption and long-lasting implications on society and its people. To ensure continuity in skill training and helping people scale their abilities, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), a public-private-partnership that is catalysing the skill development ecosystem in India, has partnered with upGrad, one of India’s largest online higher education companies to utilise its technology platform. 
Through this partnership, NSDC’s eLearning platform – eSkill India will be using the key features of upGrad’s Live platform. The Live platform replicates a real-time classroom learning experience by providing much greater interactivity and helps with real-time doubt resolution, enabling skill seekers to have a complete command over the active session. 

