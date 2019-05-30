NSE launches new brand identity for NIFTY Indices

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), India’s leading exchange today announced the launch of a new brand identity for NIFTY Indices. The new brand logo emphasizes on the letter ‘N’ and an upward rising graph, signifying growth and momentum, capturing the new direction for the Indian capital markets.

NIFTY Indices over the years have successfully helped investors gauge the pulse of the Indian capital market. They have lived up to their core purpose of providing fair representation of the Indian capital market focusing on portfolio diversification, liquidity and replicability. The new brand reinforces these attributes of NIFTY Indices and helps NIFTY Indices position themselves as the primary currency of the Indian capital markets. NIFTY Indices include 72 equity indices (including Broad based, Sectoral, Thematic and Strategy) and 90 Fixed Income indices (including G-Sec, SDL, Corporate Bond, Money Market and Fixed Income Aggregates). These indices are used for a variety of purposes such as benchmarking of mutual fund performances and launch of index based derivatives, ETFs and index funds. Globally, there are 58 ETFs (49 in India and 9 in International markets) tracking NIFTY Indices. These ETFs are listed on 17 exchanges across 15 countries. As of March 2019, ~78% of the Indian ETF AUM is linked to NIFTY Indices. The NIFTY 50 is the most traded index derivative contract in India. Globally, NIFTY 50 index options were ranked 3rd and NIFTY Bank index options were ranked 1st in terms of number of contracts traded in 2018 (Source: WFE IOMA 2018 Derivatives Report).

Mr. Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE, said, “NSE, over the years, has evolved as the driving force of capital markets in India. NIFTY Indices, more particularly the NIFTY 50 index, has become synonymous with equity markets and reflected the growth story of Indian equity markets. The new logo for NIFTY will further strengthen its identity as the leader in the index space. We will continue to develop innovative indices for various investment products that are useful to retail as well as institutional investors.”

