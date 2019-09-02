Nusrat Jahan launches The Pink Lane at City Centre 1 Mall, Kolkata

THE PINK LANE, a first of its kind brand completely focused on 925 Sterling Silver Jewelry announced the grand opening of it 1st Flagship store in City Centre 1 mall in Salt Lake City. The brand specializes in customizable CHARM bracelets with a selection of other fine silver jewelry collections. The store was inaugurated by Nusrat Jahan, Tollywood Actress & Member of Parliament at City Centre 1 Mall, Kolkata.

The collection ranges across category in fine silver jewelry including Rings, Earrings, Bracelets, Charm Bracelets, Chains, Anklets, Kids collection, Butterfly collections and much more. The Pink Lane store will exclusively showcase a product line of sterling silver charm bracelets ranging from Rs.1500 – Rs.7500.

Nusrat Jahan, Tollywood Actress & Member of Parliament on this occasion commented, “The opening of this new showroom is also timed well to serve the customers during the festive seasons such as Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and the marriage season, which are auspicious occasions to buy Silver items and also gift them.”

Speaking to the Media, Upasana Sachdev, Managing Director of The Pink Lane said, “We are glad to have our store inaugurated by Nusrat Jahan. For the grand opening we have focused on charm bracelets which has been kept to create awareness of the fine silver jewelry charms and other products amongst the millennials of the city”.

