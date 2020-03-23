Nutrition Tips For Stronger Immunity By SastaSundar.com

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Symptoms like excess fatigue, muscle aches, brittle hair or gastrointestinal disorders are warnings that your body’s defence is low. With the change of seasons, pathogens like viruses, bacteria and fungi are attacking the immune system.

The immune system works in two lines of defence. One is natural, formed by the skin and mucous membranes and the other is acquired which specifically responds to infectious agents. Several factors like weather, pollution, lifestyle, stress, lack of exercise and poor nutrition affect immunity. So it is important to take necessary measures to protect the body.

What to Eat?

The body’s defence system is created by the intake of nutrients like protein, minerals and vitamins. Having a balanced diet is important. You must consume fruits and vegetables as the vitamins and minerals present in them help to strengthen the immune system.

Include vegetables like chard, broccoli, cabbage, artichokes, spinach, pumpkin and cauliflower in your diet. Add onions and garlic, which have mucolytic and antiseptic properties. These elements cure and prevent cold and cough.

Vitamin A prevents infection. It is found in red, orange and yellow fruits like cherries, melon and watermelon, green vegetables and dairy products. Vitamin B deficiency causes an impaired immune system. So consume Vitamin B rich vegetables, fruits, nuts, grains and legumes.

Vitamin C forms collagen and prevents infection. So include citrus foods like lemon, kiwi, orange, grapefruit, pineapple, peppers and tomatoes in your diet. Vitamin E present in whole grain cereals like bread, rice, pasta, olive oil, green leafy vegetables and nuts helps to boost immunity.

Flavonoids are antioxidants that neutralise free radicals. They are present in the seeds of fruits, green leafy vegetables and berries. Selenium improves immunity and bactericidal activity. It is present in cereals, fruits and vegetables.

Iron-rich food must be consumed. Iron deficiency reduces cell growth and betters immune response. It can be obtained from dairy products. Zinc, on the other hand, betters immunity and is widely found in pumpkin seeds, legumes, nuts, cereals and dairy.

Food Tips to Strengthen Immunity

· Consume one tablespoon of honey on an empty stomach every day.

· Drink a cup of ginseng or Echinacea infusion to boost your immune system.

· Eat a salad made with cauliflower, turnip and radish.

· Drink a juice made from carrot and oranges.

Additional Nutrition Tips

· Drink water to keep yourself hydrated and to eliminate toxins.

· Exercise regularly. Physical activity increases the strength of your defence system.

· Have adequate sleep to promote better immune function.

· Avoid alcohol and smoking. Learn to relax using breathing techniques.

· Avoid emotional conflicts and stress as they contribute to a weak immune system.