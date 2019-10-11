By Mahiyan Chakrabarti:- Adi belongs in a middle class family. He is very cool minded, brilliant, handsome and he always has a sweet smile on his face. For these reasons all the college girls are mad for him. Nowadays he is habituated to get proposal from them. But Adi never involved on those matter. One day a miracle happened. Adi met Ruhi first time at college and he fallen in love. After a sweet proposal portion they started their love life. On that time Kalishankar attacked Ruhi for a misunderstanding with his father’s business deal, and Ruhi injured. She totally lost her memory, she forgot about Adi also. To know how Adi take the revenge and how Ruhi get her memory back after this incident, you have to watch the full movie in cinemas and theatre.

Film Name : O BANDHU AMAR

Producer Name : GOPAL CHOWDHURY

DIRECTOR :- SANJAY DAS

Starcast Name: Mit, Rittika, Arun Banerjee, Anuradha Roy, Mousumi Saha, Kharaj Mukherjee, Supriyo Dutta, Biswajit Chakraborty

Singers Name: Kumar Sanu, Zubeen Garg, Palak Muchhal, Raj Barman, Shaan, Birina Pathak

Music Dir Name : Jay – Anjan

Lyricist Name: Bethun Bera

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

