Sat. Oct 12th, 2019

Welcome to The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

O BANDHU AMAR

By Mahiyan Chakrabarti:- Adi belongs in a middle class family. He is very cool minded, brilliant, handsome and he always has a sweet smile on his face. For these reasons all the college girls are mad for him. Nowadays he is habituated to get proposal from them. But Adi never involved on those matter. One day a miracle happened. Adi met Ruhi first time at college and he fallen in love. After a sweet proposal portion they started their love life. On that time Kalishankar attacked Ruhi for a misunderstanding with his father’s business deal, and Ruhi injured. She totally lost her memory, she forgot about Adi also. To know how Adi take the revenge and how Ruhi get her memory back after this incident, you have to watch the full movie in cinemas and theatre.

Film Name : O BANDHU AMAR 
Producer Name : GOPAL CHOWDHURY 
 DIRECTOR :- SANJAY DAS 
Starcast Name: Mit, Rittika, Arun Banerjee, Anuradha Roy, Mousumi Saha, Kharaj Mukherjee, Supriyo Dutta, Biswajit Chakraborty

Singers Name: Kumar Sanu, Zubeen Garg, Palak Muchhal, Raj Barman, Shaan, Birina Pathak

Music Dir Name : Jay – Anjan
Lyricist Name: Bethun  Bera

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Kurkure Partners with Paytm for 100% Cashback Festive Offer across portfolio

Popcult Debit single in 2019

Datsun India launches the Most Affordable CVT in the segment

HP introduces powerful Pavilion notebooks with 10th Gen Intel Core processor in India

|

Copyright Protected By Ullash Media & Productions|| Site Maintained By The Times Of Bengal

//deloplen.com/afu.php?zoneid=2621846