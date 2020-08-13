Offer your bathroom Luxury and Hygiene with VitrA’s Auto Clean Washbasin

VitrA, the leading bathroom solutions brand of Eczacıbaşı Building Products Division in Turkey underlines the importance of hygiene with user–friendly cleaning solutions. VitrA’s Metropole series also includes the all new Auto Clean washbasin, which highly complements the Aqua touch basin mixer. With its single-touch operation, the hi-tech VitrA Istanbul Aqua touch basin mixer is designed to use water and energy efficiently, it is a wonderful addition to VitrA’s Auto Clean washbasin. VitrA’s newly developed Auto Clean washbasin offers a function that makes cleaning fast and easy, also contributes to bathroom hygiene and healthier homes.

This washbasin offers a concealed water outlet which prevents dirt build-up and ensures hygiene. It also gives an option to the customers to opt between the manual control button & photocell controller sensor. One of the key features of this washbasin is that the cleaning agents dispensed from a concealed detergent tank, is flushed into the sink with water to clean the washbasin.

Each flush not only ensures excellent hygiene but also releases a pleasant refreshing scent in the bathroom. Below the washbasin is a 1 litre VitrA Fresh detergent dispenser, which allows only 5-10 ml of detergent to be consumed with each flush. The maximum hygiene is guaranteed with the water diverter and internal channel.

Choosing the right appliances for your home is essential to create the perfect living space and VitrA’s Auto Clean washbasin gives you a futuristic outlook for a hygienic home.