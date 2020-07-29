Ohho Express launches their first online delivery with enormous range of products across Kolkata

Ohho Express launches their first online delivery with an enormous range of products across Kolkata.

A fear of Covid 19 pandemic and the closure of many areas of West Bengal is leading to create a huge online buyers. Being the part of ‘Vocal For Local’ campaign, Ohho Express offers to a wide range of products including food grains, fruits and vegetables, oil and spices, beverages like aerated drinks, bakery and dairy, tea, coffee and snacks, frozen food, personal care, cleaning and household, organic food, Covid essentials, baby care, flowers and gifts etc. This also offers express delivery for egg, fish and meat. The minimum order amount is Rs. 500, whereas Rs 80 for regular delivery and Rs 50 for express delivery. To avail free delivery one has to order more than Rs 2000.

“Ohho Express is a pre-dominant and untiring effort to create a source of job opportunity to be those unfortunate section who are already jobless, thereby also meanwhile it extends its welcoming hands to also donate a share of the order received from the customers, as a fund to the misfortuned Covid affected fighters. Speciality of Ohho being it’s stringent rules following a strong preventive hygiene measure for its customers’ ensuring absolutely safe and zero contact delivery. Starting in Kolkata, Ohho Express is also aiming at spreading its limit across the state and reaching places like Mumbai, Ranchi and also other parts of West Bangal”, said an authorised spokesperson of Ohho Express.

Ohho Express is the joint venture of two women entrepreneurs (non disclosure of names to be followed). The company has started with three warehouses accordingly in Newtown, Laketown and Jadavpur and fourteen delivery points including Behala, Hazra and Bashdrone etc.

Ohho Express, an e commerce venture also offers a food corner, where ready to fry food packs and combo meals are available for home delivery.

Ohho Express is now within the reach of people by a buzz of the mobile phone. The daily essentials of all as required can be accessed in a short span of time in their palm with the help of this special Ohho Express. A bunch of offers including cashback, can be availed by all concerned easily and complementing special service comes wherein 500 lucky customers will get the chance to win grocery for free in the next prevailing month until 15th August, 2020. Stay Home, Be Happy, ordering online in Ohho Express while being safe.