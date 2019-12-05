Ola begins onboarding drivers in London; will launch operations in the weeks ahead

Ola, one of the world’s largest ride-hailing platforms, today announced that it has begun registering licenced drivers in London as it prepares to launch operations in the city. With this, over 50,000 licenced drivers will now be assured that they can continue to provide mobility services in London. Drivers can initiate their registration on the Ola app by logging on to https://drive.olacabs.com/register.

The ride-hailing firm launched its operations in the UK starting with Cardiff in August 2018. Ola has been steadily expanding across the country to now serving millions of users across Birmingham, Liverpool, Exeter, Reading, Bristol, Bath, Coventry, and Warwick.

Ola leads the rideshare industry with best in class safety features including:

● 24/7 helplines for customers and drivers to contact Ola’s support team

● An in-app emergency button that allows users to alert Ola’s Safety Response Team in the event of any problems with a ride. This feature can also be used to contact emergency services or to instantly share ride information, including real-time car tracking with friends and family

● Industry-first driver facial recognition technology for continuous authentication

● Driver image verification against driving licence photographs to eliminate misrepresentation and re-entry of blocked drivers

● Robust technology systems to ensure that only licenced drivers compliant with TfL requirements can operate on the platform

● Storing digital copies of various documents including vehicle insurance certificate, MOT certificate, and driver’s licence, to ensure that they are always up to date

Ola places drivers at the heart of its operating philosophy, charging favourable commissions to allow drivers to keep more of their earnings. That means that while Ola’s charges competitive rates for passengers, its drivers earn more from each ride. Giving drivers a fair deal is central to the Ola approach.

Simon Smith, Head of International, Ola said, “Today, we are inviting the tens of thousands of PHV drivers across London to register themselves on the Ola platform, as we prepare to launch in the city in the coming weeks. We have built a robust mobility platform for London, which is fully compliant with TfL’s high standards. We have had constructive conversations with the authorities, drivers, and local communities in London over the past months, and look forward to contributing towards solving mobility issues in innovative and meaningful ways.”

Ola is recognised for its collaborative approach, working with national governments and local authorities, to help solve transport issues. Ola’s service is available in 250+ cities around the world, in India, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. In Australia and New Zealand, Ola has passed all regulatory audits so far, adhering to safety standards that are similar to those of TfL.

About Ola:

Ola is committed to leading the industry with its approach to passenger safety including 24/7 voice support, options to share ride details with emergency contacts and in-app emergency features. Ola is on a mission to build mobility for a billion people and beyond!

