Ola Mobility Institute’s report on COVID-19: Leveraging and Protecting the Gig Economy against COVID-19 – Measures by Gig Economy and Governments around the World

Ola Mobility Institute (OMI), a policy research and social innovation
think-tank, has released a report, “Leveraging and Protecting the Gig Economy against COVID-
19 – Measures by Gig Economy and Governments around the World.” This report summarises
the actions of both government and platform companies in leveraging the gig economy to fight
against COVID-19.
Gig workers around the world from ride-hailing to delivery & professional services have stepped
up their efforts to ensure minimal disruption to life for the public. The report highlights the role of
governments, platforms companies and gig workers in providing essential services to society,
crisis management, accelerating recovery and building resilience.
Speaking on the report, Carson Dalton, Senior Director, Ola Mobility Institute said, “COVID-
19 is an unprecedented crisis of our time. Under these extraordinary circumstances, gig workers
and platform companies are adapting quickly and leveraging their workforce to ensure
transportation services, delivery of essential commodities and medicines are available to the
most vulnerable populations.” He further added, “Social Partnerships and agility of platform
companies are helping people tide over this crisis.”
The COVID-19 outbreak has put a pause on established healthcare and economic systems in
the world, necessitating large-scale economic and financial interventions by governments and
businesses to minimise the hardships. OMI’s report provides an outlook into the fiscal and non-
fiscal measures adopted by governments and platform companies around the world specifically
for gig workers due to this global pandemic.
The report calls for a collective effort to strengthen social partnership with platform companies to
fast-track the recovery process from the crisis and build a resilient future.
The report can be downloaded here.
