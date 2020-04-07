Ola Mobility Institute’s report on COVID-19: Leveraging and Protecting the Gig Economy against COVID-19 – Measures by Gig Economy and Governments around the World

Ola Mobility Institute (OMI), a policy research and social innovation

think-tank, has released a report, “Leveraging and Protecting the Gig Economy against COVID-

19 – Measures by Gig Economy and Governments around the World.” This report summarises

the actions of both government and platform companies in leveraging the gig economy to fight

against COVID-19.

Gig workers around the world from ride-hailing to delivery & professional services have stepped

up their efforts to ensure minimal disruption to life for the public. The report highlights the role of

governments, platforms companies and gig workers in providing essential services to society,

crisis management, accelerating recovery and building resilience.

Speaking on the report, Carson Dalton, Senior Director, Ola Mobility Institute said, “COVID-

19 is an unprecedented crisis of our time. Under these extraordinary circumstances, gig workers

and platform companies are adapting quickly and leveraging their workforce to ensure

transportation services, delivery of essential commodities and medicines are available to the

most vulnerable populations.” He further added, “Social Partnerships and agility of platform

companies are helping people tide over this crisis.”

The COVID-19 outbreak has put a pause on established healthcare and economic systems in

the world, necessitating large-scale economic and financial interventions by governments and

businesses to minimise the hardships. OMI’s report provides an outlook into the fiscal and non-

fiscal measures adopted by governments and platform companies around the world specifically

for gig workers due to this global pandemic.

The report calls for a collective effort to strengthen social partnership with platform companies to

fast-track the recovery process from the crisis and build a resilient future.

The report can be downloaded here.

Continue Reading