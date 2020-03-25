Ola on COVID-19 Initiatives – Ola Waives Off Lease Rentals for Driver-partners

“We can confirm that we are fully waiving away lease rentals, akin to an EMI, for driver partners who operate vehicles owned by Ola’s subsidiary, Ola Fleet Technologies under its leasing program. Driver-Partners who are currently in distress due to the temporary lockdowns to arrest the contagion of COVID-19, will stand to benefit with the reduced economic burden during these times.

Further our benefits on insurance for drivers and their spouses against loss of income due to contraction of COVID-19 as well as other medical support during this time, will continue to be offered to all our driver-partners across the country.” Ola Spokesperson.

Additionally, under its leasing program, Ola offers drivers an option to take a long-term lease for a car by charging a deposit and a daily rental amount between Rs 700-1,150 depending on the city and car model leased. At the time of leasing, Ola Fleet Technologies charges Rs 4,000 as non-refundable.