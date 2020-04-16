Ola opens up its technology platform to Governments for free to fight COVID-19 through ‘Ola CONNECTS’

Ola, India’s largest mobility platform and one of the world’s largest ride-hailing companies, today announced that it is offering its technology platform and capabilities to Government and Public Service Organizations across the country amidst the COVID-19 crisis through its newly launched Ola CONNECTS (COmprehensive Navigation, NEtworking, Control and Tracking Solution) initiative. Ola CONNECTS can be deployed as a turn-key solution or customised to specific requirements, to assist governments and its various agencies in managing Real-Time War Rooms for various operations at scale, with100% data privacy and world class security. Keeping in mind national interest and welfare of citizens, Ola is offering the CONNECTS platform and required development solutions free of cost to the government and its various agencies.

The platform will have capabilities such as Navigation and Real-time tracking, to track millions of enrolled vehicles/people 24×7. User activity can be restricted to specific zones with alerting mechanisms on deviation through Geo-fencing Controls. Other capabilities include a Real-time Alert System as well as Crowd and Flow Management, which will enablescheduling, flow control and planning capabilities to support social distancing norms. Furthermore, AI-enabled Selfie Authentication will enable authorities to conduct random checks to ensure all preventive measures like usage of masks are being strictly adhered to.

Ola CONNECTS can be replicated across various use cases including Emergency and Healthcare Support, Supply Chain Management, Law Enforcement, Frontline Resource Deployment, Incident and Information Response, and War-Room Management, amongst others.

Speaking on the launch of Ola CONNECTS, Pranay Jivrajka, Co-Founder, Ola said, “With the widespread outbreak of COVID-19, nations across the globe are taking bold measures to counter the threat posed by the pandemic. India has been leading this fight by example, through implementation of strict on ground measures. As a platform that serves hundreds of millions of users everyday, our scale and innovations can be put to good use during these very challenging times.”

He further added, “By opening up Ola CONNECTS to various state governments and public service organisations across the country, we are able to offer a ready to deploy technology solution that addresses unique challenges in the various relief initiatives that are under way. All of Ola’s innovations across AI, tracking technologies, allocation and flow management are part of the CONNECTS platform. We are committed to serving the nation in every way possible and are offering this platform free of cost, dedicated to the hundreds of thousands of doctors, healthcare professionals and frontline staff leading our fight against COVID-19.”

Ola also confirmed that it has collaborated with the Government of Punjab to provide officials with a medium to effectively track and manage over 17 lakh farmers’ produce and their vehicle movement into Mandis across the state while following social distancing norms. Working closely with the Punjab Government, Ola has shared its technology capabilities to provide a direct channel to pass authentic information to farmers including distributing security travel passes digitally thus eliminating the need of physical distribution, which happens at large gatherings. Ola CONNECTS has a centralised dashboard, which can track the movement of farmers along with their vehicles in and around mandis enabling officials to manage the flow of farmers when collecting their produce to prevent crowding.

Ravi Bhagat, Secretary Punjab Mandi Board and Special Secretary, Governance Reforms said, “With essential services working with limited manpower, this unique partnership with Ola will help in minimising the disruption to the critical food supply network in the country by ensuring the safety of farmers as well as the mandi officials as per the protocols set by the Government. Ola CONNECTS is a powerful platform that stakeholders across the government can quickly deploy to benefit citizens at large amidst the ongoing crisis.”

Ola CONNECTS ensures that personal and confidential information received will be dealt with the highest standards of care and the data will be processed in accordance with applicable law and the Company’s existing privacy policy.

For further details visit https://www.olacabs.com/connects