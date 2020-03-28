Ombré, Shades That Make Waves

This collection captures the essence of the most captivating scenic beauties, in seven vivid shades of natural sapphires. With vibrant designs inspired by the soothing blue shades of the waves hitting the shore to the enchanting pink shades of the evening sky, Ombré is designed to mesmerise.

Designed to glamorize, with the essence of a unique colour gradation technique, each piece is crafted to bring out the fun and finesse in your evening look. No matter what your outfit, Ombré is your perfect styling companion from dusk to dawn.

Available at https://www.caratlane.com/jewellery/ombre.html