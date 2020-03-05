On World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development, Narula Institute of Technology, flagship college of JIS Group presented Humanoid Robot Ms Lucy on 4th March, 2020 at Kritanj 2020, Annual management Event at Narula Institute of Technology campus

Spring is here and Narula Institute of Technology, flagship college of the JIS Group is springing a treat as they celebrate their spring fest with a Robot-Ms Lucy as part of their Techno Management Fest KRITANJ on World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development.The inauguration was on 4th March at NiT campus and the program will culminate on 5th March with the enthusiastic participation of technological aspirants from all over West Bengal who put across innovative ideas through project demonstration.

“On the occasion of World Engineering Day for Sustainable development , we are pleased to have first Humanoid Robot Lucy manufactured by students of the Department of Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering of our college. Although we are at preparatory stage we can certainly increase intelligence efficiency by feeding more data and increase intelligence through programming. There is a wide scope of Robotic applications in areas like security and tasks like floor cleaning in institutes itself. The Industry too stands to benefit through Robotics, Machine learning and AI applications where many civic problems of traffic can be eased through robotics”, stated Prof (Dr) Maitreyi Ray Kanjilal, Principal, Narula Institute of Technology.

Prof (Dr) Saikat Maitra-Vice Chancellor- MAKAUT was the Chief guest at the inauguration.

Suvadip Basu,GM , TAC & Mobility, Vodafone-Idea and Mr. Simarpreet Singh, Director JIS Group were also a part of dignitaries present.

“The first year students have developed Lucy under the mentorship of Prof. Bansari Deb Majumder in 15 days.They also had some help from the final year students. Lucy is an artificial intelligent robot enabled with speech recognition and responds much like Alexa. It responds to being called “Hey Lucy”. It has been designed to be able to walk and identify obstacles and that causes it to halt. It’s vision is facilitated by its front camera.We are wanting to develop it further under Innovation cell. Since the MSME Department of the government is stressing on innovation we are trying to encourage students towards innovation and wish to patent this idea in the coming year”, stated Ms Nidhi Singh, Registrar, Narula Institute of Technology.

“ It’s really inspiring to see such innovations coming out of several smaller colleges of the state out of which Narula Institute of Technology has been a constant performer.Lucy robot has components of Machine learning and it’s interesting to see that if she doesn’t know an answer she responds with a No. The next plans of students here is to develop a robot for floor mopping. More student groups should come together from different disciplines to collaborate to produce such innovations’ stated Prof (Dr.)Ajoy Kr Roy,Former Director,IIEST Shibpur.

“Artificial intelligence and Robotics are redefining technological applications and creating new frontiers of science and its applications for humankind. It gives me immense pride that our students have been successful in putting together something like this for the first time in our state. I wish all the participants the very best’, stated Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group of Educational Initiatives .

Like this: Like Loading...