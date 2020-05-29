Fri. May 29th, 2020

One of the greatest human tragedies of modern India, the migrating workers, could have been avoided had there been a better coordination of the Parliament, State Assemblies, Corporations says Entrepreneur Laxman Jaiswal

“Looking at the plight of the migrating workers, women, small children on foot and in largely unattended trains brings tears in our eyes and these shall be etched in the memories of Indians as  One of the greatest human tragedies of modern India  says Laxman Jaiswal, Chairman & Managing Director of Ascon Infrastructure India Ltd, the real estate, infra and IT company from Kolkata.

“ These tragic happenings could have been avoided if there was a better coordination among the elected representatives in Lok Sabha, State Asssemblies and local Corporations and Panchayats. India seems to be affected by a policy paralysis in all spheres.”

 The complete lack of willingness of politicians representing the constituencies to take responsibilities is visible. The migration of guest workers on road has reflected a complete apathy towards the electorate. 

In a hard hitting statement, Jaiswal opined that both the ruling dispensation and the opposition seemed more focused on winning points at the debate while the common man suffered due to the lock down and a complete chaos that has set in the system. While lockdown has led to the biggest migration seen in the history of the country on other hand people do not have any money to spend as work, business and all commercial activities have come to a standstill. I urge the Government to take the leaf out of a country like New Zealand or Canada and keep the legislative function on. It seems the politicians are trying to keep themselves safe in the name of social distancing and not work. The elected representatives are giving an impression that they are sitting in the comfort of their air-conditioned rooms and not doing anything for the millions walking on the streets and highways of India, neither are business and trade bodies, organizations feeling confident about their demands and aspirations being met by the elected representatives. They must start functioning and all the elected bodies across the different levels of the policial executives must be seen to be functional. “

He also urged the State Assemblies, Municipal bodies to resume work and make life better for the citizens. “Any democratic country must be seen to be functional through its democratic arms i.e. the elected representative bodies. Also charges and counter charges between the ruling and opposition must stop.”

Laxman Jaiswal heads the Ascon Infrastructure India Ltd which is into Infra, Housing, Artificial Intelligence, Textiles, Marble and Granite industries spread over West Bengal, Karnataka and Dubai.

