‘One World, Clean World, Green World’

Taking the above thought forward, World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year, is the United Nations’ most important day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the protection of our environment and is widely celebrated in more than 100 countries. Every year the campaign is raised with some environmental issues such as global warming, marine pollution, human overpopulation etc.

This year, Levels the Club has taken a small initiative to tackle issues related to our planet’s environmental health and celebrate this important day and spreading awareness about World’s Environment Day by shutting off the power of the club and using candle and dim lights for one hour on 5thJune 2019 from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Subramanyam VSSN Mushunuri, Owner, Levels the Club said, “We take pledge to keep the environment clean and make the environment greener. India has shown great leadership on climate change and now emerging as one of the leading recycling rates in the world. . Making people aware about their social responsibility i.e. to protect earth is the goal of celebrating this day. To counter this, the world has to take active steps towards a healthier global environment.”



What- World Environment Day

When-5th June 2019

Where- Levels the Club (Address- No.Y/17, EP Block, Sector V, Salt Lake City, Kolkata, West Bengal 700091).

Time- 6:00 pm-7:00pm



