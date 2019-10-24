OnePlus announces offline partnership with Redington (India) Limited

OnePlus, leading global tech brand today announced its partnership with Redington (India) Limited, renowned Global IT & Mobility distributor. In line with its retail expansion plans, OnePlus is growing its offline presence across several regions in India. With the much-anticipated partnership, customers can now experience and buy the latest OnePlus smartphone devices across many more offline stores throughout the nation.

With its massive distribution presence spanning across thousands of cities and towns all over India, Redington (India) Limited. stands among the most popular IT & Mobility distributors in India. In line with sealing its partnership with OnePlus, the public listed company already serves as a key distribution partner to other premium tech brands such as Apple and Google for India market.

The global tech brand’s new partnership with Redington (India) Limited will further boost its offline presence across Northern and Northeast regions in particular, starting with towns in the Northern region like Chandigarh, Agra, Lucknow, Patna and Ludhiana, to Eastern cities such as Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, and Kolkata, as well as cities in the Northwest region such as Jaipur, Indore, Raipur and Bhopal among others.

Marking the announcement, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India shared, “As India continues to be a significant market for us, we look to partner with the best of market players who share a similar global vision like us to bring top-notch international quality of service to our customers across the nation. Therefore, we are excited to partner with Redington (India) Limited in an effort to bring the best of our premium product experience to our offline based customers throughout India.”

Speaking on the partnership, Ramesh Natarajan, JCOO, Redington (India) Limited mentioned, “India has overtaken the United States to emerge as the second-largest market for smartphones and it is no doubt that the market is brimming with opportunity. Our distribution expertise, in a complex and diverse market like India, provides necessary ammunition to lend further creation of value to a fast growing brand like OnePlus. Redington (India) Limited, is delighted in partnering with OnePlus for distribution of OnePlus Mobility range of products. With our distribution expertise and OnePlus brand recall, we aim to strengthen the offline presence for OnePlus in the best possible manner, resulting in OnePlus becoming a mainstream product for the masses”

The new partnership plan with Redington (India) Limited is in line with the company’s increased focus on expanding its offline footprint across India. With the global tech brand leading the premium Indian smartphone market, it is now looking forward to operating 100 new OnePlus Experience Stores across top 50 cities by the year 2020, with special focus on tier 2 cities as well. OnePlus is already present in over 2000 offline retail stores, including partner stores as well, across several regions in India.

