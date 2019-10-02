OnePlus clocks record INR 500 crore revenue by Day 2 of Amazon Great Indian Festival

OnePlus, the global technology brand, recorded INR 500 cr revenue by Day 2 of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Driven by new product launches ahead of festival season sale, OnePlus has yet again emerged as the best-selling technology brand in the premium segment with over 100% growth as compared to the previous year. The recently unveiled OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus TV 55Q1 saw tremendous uptake registering the highest-ever sales in the premium smartphone category and the TV category respectively on Amazon.in.

Mr. Manish Tiwary, Vice President – Category Management, Amazon India said “We are humbled and equally thrilled to witness such an overwhelming response for OnePlus smartphones and OnePlus TV on Amazon.in. This festive season, Amazon.in remains the destination of choice for customers with millions of mobile phones & televisions sold by Day 2 of the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Our affordability programs such as no-cost EMI, exchange, instant bank discounts and more continue to enable record number of customers to upgrade to premium phones this festive season.”

Commenting on the stellar sales, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India said, “The new OnePlus 7T and our OnePlus TVs are a result of our continued focus on building products that offer our community the perfect balance of performance and design that provides for a seamless user experience. We’re honoured by the overwhelming response received as this stands testament to the highest level of customer satisfaction and the strong trust in our brand. India is one of our most important markets and we will strive to ensure an unparalleled, superior experience for our users.”

OnePlus officially unveiled the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus TV at an event in New Delhi last week with over 1.5 million people expressing their interest to buy the much-awaited flagships during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale event. In addition to being among the first to purchase the new OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus TV, customers could also avail attractive discounts on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7Pro.

The OnePlus 7T comes with a 90Hz fluid display and a new triple-camera set-up within a well-polished circular ring module. The smartphone is powered by the robust Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Plus and the new Warp Charge 30T allowing it to charge 23% quicker than its predecessor. It also features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® and comes preloaded with Android 10. Available in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue, the OnePlus 7T starts at INR 37,999.

Exclusive festival offers are as follows:Starting 28th September 2019, users purchasing the OnePlus TV on Amazon.in will be entitled to get INR 5000 Amazon Pay cashback and additional instant discount of INR 2000 for purchases made through SBI debit and Credit cards. Users purchasing the OnePlus 7T can avail an instant discount of INR 2000 on purchases made through SBI credit and debit cards.Additionally, 3 months of no-cost EMI is available on select channels on purchase of the OnePlus 7T across channels and 6 months of no-cost EMI on all popular bank credit and debit cards on purchase of the Oneplus TV on Amazon.in.Additionally, OnePlus has teamed up with Airtel to offer several benefits. In addition to doubling data benefits, the partnership will also offer accessories voucher for oneplus.in for INR 500, 3 months free Netflix membership, a 1 year free Amazon Prime Video membership, Airtel TV Premium membership, a Wynk membership as well as Airtel Secure.Early buyers of the OnePlus TV are eligible to receive an Amazon Echo Dot free.

Powered by Android TV, the OnePlus TV, a blends imagination and intelligence to seamlessly connect mobile and home networks for the future of interconnectivity. OnePlus TV’s 55-inch 4K QLED display combined with Dolby Vision® delivers vivid and dynamic picture quality and a powerful 50W 8-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos® renders a surreal surround sound experience. Hungama, Eros and Zee5 content has been deep-integrated into the OnePlus Play dashboard. Other content partners include Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv and Youtube with Netflix coming soon on the OnePlus TV. Starting at INR 69,900, the OnePlus TV is currently available exclusively on Amazon.in with first of its kind delivery experience that promises same day delivery and simultaneous installation service in top 20 cities..

The OnePlus 7T will be available starting on Amazon.in, oneplus.in, all OnePlus exclusive stores as well as partner retail stores. The OnePlus TV will be available on Amazon.in and will be available for experience at all OnePlus Experience and Popup stores.

About OnePlus India

OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the ‘Never Settle’ mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans. For more information, please visit oneplus.in

For any media queries, please contact: indiaprteam@oneplus.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

