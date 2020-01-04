OnePlus Expands Retail Presence in Kolkata with Launch of an Experience Store

OnePlus, the leading global technology company, has expanded its presence in Kolkata, with the launch of its Experience Store today at Stephen Court, Park

Street. Spread over nearly 5000 sq. ft, the state-of-the-art Experience Store is also equipped with a service centre and the celebrated OnePlus coffee experience, making it a one-of-a-kind premium retail experience for all customers in the city.

Kolkata is one of the most important markets for OnePlus with a rapidly expanding user base. The new store is a part of the brand’s ongoing endeavor to enhance its offline presence and create additional retail touchpoints for users to physically engage with the brand on a more intimate level. The ongoing offline growth also ties into the brand’s vision of making India OnePlus’ second global headquarters.

Addressing the new OnePlus Experience Store launch, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India said,“We are excited to be expanding our presence in Kolkata with the launch of the city’s second OnePlus Experience Store. At OnePlus, we are committed to providing our customers with an end-to-end premium experience and look forward to catering to our growing community based here. The new store will allow customers to engage with the brand on a more personal level and get a sense of the signature OnePlus premium experience”.

Popular Bollywood actor Mouni Roy was also present at the launch and said, “Smartphones are an absolute necessity today. They have formed an intrinsic part of our lives, almost becoming an extension of our personalities in a way. I am truly delighted to be associated with a brand which is so popular with young and passionate tech enthusiasts. It feels wonderful to be a part of OnePlus’ journey as it brings its premium user experience to its fans in Kolkata with this brand-new Experience Store”.

With the launch of the new OnePlus Experience Store, customers can avail the following offers at the new store:

Instant discount up to INR 3000 on HDFC bank cards transactions when customers buy OnePlus 7T Series No Cost EMI up to 12 months on purchase of OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro on popular bank credit card transactions; Valid till end of January 2020 First 20 buyers will get OnePlus Travel Backpack 21st to 50th buyers will get Wireless Bullet Version 2 51st to 100th buyers will get OnePlus Exclusive Goodies OnePlus 7T back case for free to first 10 customers (device purchased during launch only) OnePlus 7Pro back case for free to first 50 customers (device purchased during launch only)

OnePlus is currently present in over 2000 offline stores across India. With the global tech brand leading the premium Indian smartphone market, it is now looking forward to operating 100 new OnePlus Experience Stores across top 50 cities by the year 2020.

