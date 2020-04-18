Sun. Apr 19th, 2020

ONLINE ART EXHIBITION || EMAMI ART || BLACK WHITE AND MORE

We would like to inform you that amidst the tasting times during the pandemic, Emami Art will be hosting an online exhibition called BLACK WHITE AND MORE from 20th April, 2020 onwards on their website. I have attached the press release and the artworks for your reference.Please let me know in case you need any further information on the same. I would humbly request in case you would consider carrying this exhibition in your esteemed daily. Looking forward to your kind support.
The exhibition will be on for a month.

