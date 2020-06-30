Online Teaching Certificate Programme by MAKAUT in Association with CMC, UK

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB is taking resort to different modes of Online Communication for all internal activities, as well as for interacting with its affiliated colleges to ensure continuity in the teaching-learning process in the midst of Corona Pandemic. The most important of all is no doubt Online Teaching.

In order to equip the faculties with modern techniques of online teaching, the University is organizing a Certificate Course in association with Cambridge Marketing College, UK. The date of commencement of the course is 11th July, 2020 and admission process has already started.

The main features of this Online Teaching Certificate Programme are:



• Five weeks’ (12 hours) programme



• Learning from home



• To get acquainted with Contemporary online tools



• To know about the Contemporary software platform to prepare and revise e-study material



• To know the methods of giving Assignments and organize discussions



• To know the methods of Continuous assessment and engagement of students during online classes

The interested candidates are requested to contact following persons for details:



Prof. P. N. Dutta (MAKAUT) – Mobile: 9830379592

Email: duttaprasantanarayan@gmail.com

Mr. Sumit Kanungo – CMC, India – Mobile: 98300 29768

Email: sumitkanungo63@gmail.com

Mr. Nandan Sengupta (CMC, UK) – Mobile (UK): +44 77951 40737 (WhatsApp).

Email: nandan@marketingcollege.com

Programme Details:

Course Name: Online Teaching Certificate Programme

Commencement Date: 11 July, 2020

Teaching mode: Online

Duration: 12 hours/five weeks

Classes: 2-3 hours per weekend

For the brochure and application form, please write to makautonlinecourse@gmail.com