Only 17 Percent of Banks have Deployed Digital at Scale – Finds Infosys Finacle and Efma ‘Innovation in Retail Banking’ Report

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys (NYSE: INFY) and Efma today unveiled the 2019 edition of the ‘Innovation in Retail Banking’ report. In its 11th year, the joint report explores the evolution of digital transformation and how banks have adopted and scaled it throughout their organizations. More than 350 banks and financial services companies globally took part in the report. It is authored by Jim Marous, publisher of the Digital Banking Report and co-publisher of The Financial Brand.

Highlights of the report:

Scale of Transformation

Digital transformation in the industry has a long way to go. Even today, only 17 percent of banks have succeeded in digitally transforming at scale.

Legacy technology and system integration challenges are perceived as the biggest barriers to digital transformation, followed by time and cost required to bring concept to reality.

Majority of banks are not confident about how digital transformation has successfully impacted their organizational objectives. Only 39 percent of banks believe their digital transformation strategy has had high or very high impact in accelerating product and service delivery and 33 percent say it has helped enhance innovation processes.

State of Innovation

Very few financial institutions – just 14 percent – believe they are innovation pioneers. 51 percent admit to being mainstream or lagging in innovation.

The industry’s thinking on the business model of the future also displays a lag – as many as 50 percent of respondents said their organizations would continue to operate as full stack banks across retail, business and corporate banking segments; only 26 percent of respondents mentioned evolving towards platform/ open banking models such as marketplace organization, manufacturing bank, and distribution focused organization. The remaining organizations plan to hone their focus on select customer segments.

Investments in Innovation

The industry is increasing investments in mobility, advanced analytics and open banking APIs. These technologies are expected to make the biggest impact on banking in the next 12 months

More than 75 percent of banks said Open Banking will attract a lot of new investment.

50 percent of banks are considering co-innovation with business partners as a key strategy for innovation in the next 12 months.

Looking beyond efficiency, 88 percent of banks said they are increasing investment to improve customer experience, while 79 percent are investing towards new products and services.

Future Outlook

While banks expect mobility, advanced analytics and open banking APIs to impact their business the most in the coming year, most are not ready to apply these technologies to create expected business outcomes.

Only 30 to 35 percent of respondents said their organization was at a high or very high level of readiness with respect to open banking APIs and advanced analytics. In the case of Blockchain or Internet of Things, the percentage of respondents with high or very high readiness dropped to 12 and 13 percent respectively.

Results from this study suggest that in the next 5 years, the biggest threat to the banking industry will be from large technology companies, fintech startups and challenger banks. More than 75 percent of banks think that consumer technology giants and fintech firms will lead banking innovation.

Customer experience is expected to see the maximum evolution over the next 3 years.

Sanat Rao, Chief Business Officer & Global Head, Infosys Finacle

“The Innovation in Retail Banking report has been a valuable guide to banks for over 11 years now, with deep and useful insights about the global banking industry. This year’s report clearly underlines that while digital transformation has been at the forefront, few banks have managed to deploy digital at scale. Digital deployment at scale needs a whole new way of thinking, designing and executing to permeate the enterprise. Banks will need to transform culture, organization design, operations and technology ecosystem. The secret sauce lies in doing all of this successfully, simultaneously. During such a transformational journey, studies such as this one enable banks to benchmark their approach with industry peers.”

Vincent Bastid, CEO at Efma

“This report demonstrates what is most important when it comes to digital innovation: the customer experience. All players in the industry, whether it be banks, fintech start-ups, or technology companies, understand that in the midst of increasing digital transformation in financial services, placing the customer experience at the center is critical to success.”

Jim Marous, Owner and CEO of the Digital Banking Report

“It is clear from this year’s research that being an innovation leader is requisite for advancing digital transformation in financial services. Innovation leaders have a strong innovation culture, are investing in advanced technologies, are achieving strong financial results from their investments and are better positioned for the future.”

