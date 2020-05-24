ONMOBILE Acquires a 25% Equity Stake in AI-Powered Visual Retention Leader ROB0

OnMobile Global Limited (“OnMobile”), the global leader in mobile entertainment, and Technologies rob0 Inc. (“rob0”) announced today that OnMobile has acquired a 25% equity stake in rob0, through its subsidiary Onmobile Global Solutions Canada Ltd, in exchange for an investment of CAD 1,000,000. This transaction will allow rob0 to accelerate its growth as the most innovative AI-powered visual retention analytics solution for video game developers.

This investment reaffirms the importance of OnMobile’s strategy to become a leader in the mobile gaming market. In addition to its current subscription-based offering of premium games and kids apps, available to more than 50 carriers in over 30 countries, this transaction sets the table for OnMobile to soon introduce a one-of-a-kind gaming offering. Amongst the various synergies, OnMobile will be able to leverage the vast gaming know-how of the rob0 team, which brings several years of experience in the industry, having played key roles for some of the most prominent games behemoths like Electronic Arts, Gameloft and Twitch.

With its Plug & Play SaaS, rob0 is a pioneer in the gaming industry. Its AI-powered visual retention technology allows game developers to detect the exact moment in gameplay where users stop playing, saving them hundreds of hours of observation time and minimizing significantly their go-to-market risks.

“We are very excited about this strategic investment. The combination of OnMobile and rob0 will provide immediate business value and will be the springboard to our enriched mobile gaming offering. Furthermore, it will bring tremendous value to game developers wanting to make their games highly engaging to end-users.”, said François-Charles Sirois, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, OnMobile Global Limited.

“We couldn’t have hoped for a better partner than OnMobile to help rob0 embody its vision and become an essential solution for game developers. We are thrilled to bring our expertise and participate in the success of OnMobile’s new gaming offer.”, said Richard Rispoli, Co-Founder and CEO, Technologies rob0 Inc.