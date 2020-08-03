OnMobile Global Announces the outcome of its Board Meeting

The Board of Directors of OnMobile Global Limited (‘the Company’) at the meeting held on July 31, 2020 approved the following:

1. Resignation of Mr. François-Charles Sirois from the position of Chief Executive Officer of OnMobile Global Limited (“the Company”) with effect from closing of business hours of August 02, 2020 while continuing as Executive Chairman of the Company.

2. Appointment of Mr. Krishnan Seshadri as Chief Executive Officer of the Company w.e.f. August 03, 2020.

Mr. Krishnan Seshadri is a seasoned digital/ technology leader with over two decades operating experience across India, Asia-Pacific, USA and Europe.

Most recently, Mr. Krishnan was CEO of Monster.com APAC and Middle East operations where he led the online recruiting leader’s P&L, product, technology, sales, marketing and partnerships. Mr. Krishnan is an engineering graduate from Stanford University and has an MBA from London Business School where he was a Chevening Scholar.

3. Appointment of Ms. Geeta Mathur (DIN: 02139552) as an Independent Non- Executive Additional Director of the Company with effect from July 31, 2020.

Ms. Geeta Mathur is an experienced finance professional having worked as a banker both on the asset side and risk side and with large corporate treasuries and investor relations

She started her career with ICICI, where she worked for over 10 years in the field of project, corporate and structured finance as well represented ICICI on the Board of reputed companies such as Eicher Motors, Siel Limited etc. She then worked in various capacities in large organizations such as IBM and Emaar MGF across areas of Corporate Finance, Treasury, Risk Management and Investor relations.

She is a graduate in Commerce from Shriram College of Commerce, Delhi University and did her articles with PriceWaterhouse while pursuing her CA.

4. Appointment of Mr. Steven Fred Roberts (DIN:08815252) as a Non- Independent Non- Executive Additional Director of the Company with effect from July 31, 2020.

Steven Roberts, Global Vice President of Competive Gaming, is responsible for designing and executing a strategy around the dynamic industry of esports for the PlayStation platform and its 100 mm plus homes. Most recently, Roberts was Chairman of ESL NA, the largest esports company in the world. He largely focused on strategic partnerships, media distribution, production and overall mentorship of the executive team.

Prior roles were as Senior Vice President for DIRECTV, Inc. In this position, Steven was responsible for developing and executing strategies designed to integrate the traditional DIRECTV entertainment experience on the set-top-box with emerging digital technologies.

Roberts holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley