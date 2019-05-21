Ontario’s Hindu Cultural Centre plans $1.6 million expansion

The Hindu Cultural Centre (HCC) in London (Ontario, Canada) has reportedly planned $1.6 million expansion. This expansion, aimed to be completed in about two years, will reportedly approximately double its existing space, which includes enlarging the worship area; reports suggest. HCC, founded 1971 and which opens daily, celebrates many festivals and holds various worship services; including bhajans, kirtan, mantra recitation, aarti, Vishnu Sahasranama, havan, Hanuman Puja, Ganesh Puja, Lakshminarayan Puja, Durga Puja, Satayanarayan Katha, etc. Meanwhile, distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, commended efforts of temple leaders and area community towards expanding this temple complex in view of growing needs of the community. Rajan Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, further said that it was important to pass on Hindu spirituality, concepts and traditions to coming generations amidst so many distractions in the consumerist society, and hoped that this Centre would help in this direction. HCC also has a Youth Group and organizes Heritage Class, Vedanta Class, etc. Its Mission includes “To promote and preserve the Hindu religious and cultural heritage…” and its Objectives include “To hold regular religious services embracing the full spectrum of Hindu Spiritual Beliefs…” Mohan Merchea, Tara Persaud and Shanta Doobay are President, Vice President and Secretary respectively; while Pundit Tiwari is the Priest.

