Sat. Jun 8th, 2019

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে, মানুষের পাশে

OPPO unveils Billion Beats World Cup Campaign

1 hour ago

India’s leading smartphone brand OPPO Mobiles unveiled the much-awaited unique marketing campaign “Billion Beats” with a power packed TVC. As part of the campaign, ITW Playworx, the Entertainment, Media & Communications arm of ITW Consulting Pvt Ltd which had bagged the creative mandate duties, further announced that it has roped in one of India’s leading musician duo Meet Bros for creating a pulsating World Cup anthem for OPPO Mobiles.

TVC Link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yplNGkMhZls

