Ordering your favourite McDelivery from Swiggy gets rewarding with #FryItUpFridays

McDonald’s India – North & East is making Friday, the most happening day of the week! The country’s most loved restaurant brand has partnered with Swiggy to make your food ordering rewarding and to make the start of your weekend even more exciting with its #FryItUpFridays offer. As part of this irresistible deal, customers ordering their favourite McDelivery on Swiggy will receive a free medium fries every Friday when they spend INR350 and above (excluding delivery charges and taxes). The offer is available from 17th July onwards for a limited time period on the Swiggy app.

Whether it’s a working day or a Friday night at home, McDonald’s and Swiggy are making sure it gets more exciting with free fries.

“We are excited to collaborate with Swiggy for this unique offer and hope to make Fridays even more exciting for our customers. Our goal is to provide value with the highest quality experience to our customers and play a part in making memories during these challenging times,” says, Robert Hunghanfoo, Head, CPRL(Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India).

As part of its commitment to quality and safety in the current times, McDonald’s has introduced nearly 50-plus process changes to ensure a safe dine-in, delivery and take away experience to its customers.