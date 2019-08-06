Organic GOATS bred and nurtured by Imperial Livestock & Agro Farms

Imperial Livestock & Agro Farms, located near Sonarpur, held its first press conference on breeding and nurturing of goats by industry experts at the hallowed Birla Planetarium Hall. The keynote Speakers were Mehboob Reza and H. Zaman, the Owner of Imperial Livestock & Agro Farms. Imperial Livestock and Agro Farms is primarily a goat farm located in West Bengal, India, about 36 km from the city of Kolkata. They rear about 10 breeds of pasture raised goats for milk and meat.



The interactive meet was to give an idea about the first Organic Goat Farm of Kolkata which also functions as an integrated farm. The method used in weighing goats is set to bring down the cost as compared to other traditional ways. The scientific aspects of the farm relies on goats being raised organically instead of being injected to accelerate growth by using harmful fattening steroids such as dexamethasone that affect the kidneys of the consumers in the long run. The farm features a doctor at hand 24/7 to care for the livestock.

The Director of Imperial Livestock and Agro Farms, H. Zaman said, “The concept arose out of a need to essentially provide consumers healthy mutton, free of harmful chemicals and steroids that are used for fattening animals. Our goats are organically raised on natural fodder and grow into healthy animals in a scientific manner, in a clean environment, well cared for and brought up to produce the finest quality of mutton.”

