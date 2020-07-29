Organic seed Rakhi introduced by Women’s cooperative, an eco friendly initiative from Tata Trust

This Raksha Bandhan, opt for an organic seed Rakhi to protect mountain communities against Pine Invasion

This Rakshabandhan, Him Vikas Self-Reliant Co-op, a Tata Trusts incubated women’s cooperative, has pledged to protect not just our loved ones, but our plants as well. As they fight the invasion of Pine through the native tree plantation in their villages, the women of Garhwal, the Him Vikas Self-Reliant Co-op (HVSRC) have designed and handcrafted Rakhis out of Pine wood bark, mauli, local lentil seeds and rice, a Gharwali staple, in Jharipani, Kanatal. This eco-friendly Seed Rakhi will nurture the Earth when buried.

Half of the profits of each Rakhi will contribute to the conservation of their native ecology from Pine invasion.