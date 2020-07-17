“OTT platforms are a blessing for actors,” says the cast of Hungama Play’s upcoming anthology series, Ratri Ke Yatri

Renowned television actors Sudhir Pandey, Anju Mahendru, Iqbal

Khan, Barkha Sengupta Parag Tyagi and Mansi Srivastava will soon be seen in Hungama

Play’s upcoming show, Ratri Ke Yatri. An anthology, the show narrates 5 unique and

thought-provoking stories set in red-light areas. The show also stars Avinash Mukherjee,

Shiny Doshi, Renee Dhyani, Reyhna Malhotra and Akashdeep Arora in lead roles. Each story

in the show follows a character leading an incomplete life and seeking either love, physical

affection or just closure.

All the actors in the show portray characters that are layered and allow them to deliver

power-packed performances.

Talking about the nature of the content on the OTT space, Iqbal Khan shared, “Video

streaming platforms have been an absolute game-changer in terms of the stories and

performances. They’ve allowed actors to challenge themselves by taking on roles that they

probably would never get to play on television. I am glad Ratri Ke Yatri came to me at a time

when I was more than happy to experiment with my performance.”

Speaking about her experience, Barkha Sengupta said, “Each role in the OTT space is unique

in its own way. The video streaming industry has surely given a chance to actors to mould

their performances in a way that appeals to a new generation of audiences. I am glad that as

actors we now have the opportunity to work in four different mediums – TV, films, digital

and theatre. I was glad to be approached for Ratri ke Yatri and I’m certain that my

performance will strike a chord with the viewers.”

Talking about the diverse opportunities offered by OTT platforms, Parag Tyagi said, “OTT

platforms have offered actors multiple avenues to explore and enabled us to push our

boundaries and go beyond the ordinary. An actor often learns a lot by getting out of his or

her comfort zone and adapting to the demands of the role. My character in Ratri Ke Yatri

has given me new insights into relationships and allowed me to play a role that I had never

done before.”

Speaking about the OTT industry, Mansi Srivastava said, “The OTT space has enabled every

actor to be a part of an industry that is breaking all barriers. We now have a space that

allows us to play challenging roles, showcase our skill-sets and be creative and innovative

with our performances. I am excited to be a part of a show that is path-breaking and is sure

to entertain viewers with its unique storylines.”

Produced by Anil V Kumar Productions in association with Hungama Digital Media, Ratri Ke

Yatri will be available soon on Hungama Play and partner networks.