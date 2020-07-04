Oudh 1590 Organizes A Blood Donation Camp To Extend Support To The Healthcare Segment

The country and the world are amidst a major pandemic with no known end date in this fight against the invisible enemy. Very few clinics and healthcare centres are now operating with restrictions to contain the spread of the Virus. This has left Blood banks in West Bengal running short of the requisite blood from the donors. While the government and its officials are doing their part in donating blood and organizing blood donation drives all over the state, it continues to remain a major concern at the face of any emergency case in this difficult time.

As a noble initiative to support the healthcare system with sufficient blood reserve, Oudh 1590, city’s sole period dining restaurant, hosted a blood donation drive today where their employees came forward to donate blood.

This drive was successfully executed with the support of Ms Chandrima Bhattacharya, Hon’ble Minister of State, Health and Family Welfare, who helped arrange the Mobile Blood Bank keeping in mind the safety and hygiene of all the donors. Many employees from various branches of Oudh 1590 came forward and donated blood. The initiative was undertaken inside the Mobile Blood Bank, a bus converted into a sanitary and safe blood donation unit, which had successfully housed few more such donation drives in the previous weeks.

“With each passing day in Unlock 1.0, the demand for blood is rising with more and more hospitals and nursing homes opening up themselves for routine surgeries. On the other hand, the supply of blood through voluntary donations has decreased substantially in the pandemic as donors fear visiting the healthcare facilities due to perceived risk of getting infected. Impact of this has been huge and a fall of more than 80% in voluntary blood collections has been registered in some blood bank facilities. In such a condition, we believe this little step would help to address the blood reserve deficit to some extent and we do hope at least a few would be benefitted through this. We are eager to host some more such camps in the future”, said Mr Shiladitya Chaudhury & Mr Debaditya Chaudhury, Partners, Oudh 1590.