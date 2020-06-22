Over 8.3 lakh people benefitted from Motors’ community programmes during the year

India’s leading automobile brand, today released its FY 2019-20 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. In line with the Tata Group’s vision of promoting community well-being, Tata Motors has actively implemented initiatives under its key thrust areas of Health (Aarogya), Education (Vidyadhanam), Employability (Kaushalya) and Environment (Vasundhara) and the Rural Development. The scope and the depth of the CSR programmes of the company have consistently increased and has positively touched 8.3 lakh lives in FY19-20, out of which nearly 41% belong to the SC and ST communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said,“As we enter the 75th year of Tata Motors, I share with immense pride that our collective CSR efforts over the last decade have made a positive difference to the lives of 5 million people across India. Our role has progressively grown from being just a resource provider to a facilitator and now an enabler for driving positive change. This is a true testament to ‘innovating mobility solutions with passion to enhance quality of life’ philosophy rooted in our mission statement. We will continue our endeavor towards uplifting the unprivileged communities and improve their quality of life by making them aware and self-reliant.”