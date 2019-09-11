Oxford University Press employees become teachers at charity schools

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, employees from Oxford University Press India (OUPI)found a unique way to thank the teaching community for their contribution to the society. OUP employees across Kolkata, Delhi and Chennai decided to become teachers’ at charity run schools so that the regular teachers are able to join a fun and engaging training workshop organized by OUP.

In Kolkata, OUP employees were present at Hope Kolkata Foundation, in Delhi at Literacy India, Ritinjali in Gurugram and in Chennai at the Chudar Foundation. In addition to regular subjects, employees also conducted an interactive session on Theatre Arts.

Speaking about the initiative, Sivaramakrishnan Venkateswaran, Managing Director, Oxford University Press India said: “We are extremely proud of the Indian teaching community for their strong contribution to learning and education. We owe it to them for playing a pivotal in making India a Knowledge Powerhouse for the world, and I am delighted that OUP employees decided on this unique way to pay them the respect that they truly deserve.”

OUP India’s CSR commitments are driven by its organizational mission: to support the University of Oxford’s objective of excellence in research, scholarship, and education by publishing worldwide. At OUP, we attempt to make a difference to people’s lives by promoting literacy, learning, and great teaching.

Speaking at the event,Geeta Vendakrishnan, Director, Hope Foundation said: “Teachers make difference every day. Thank you for the time, talent and expertise you have given to the interactive workshops and sessions at Hope Kolkata Foundation through your active participation. You have made a difference through your commitment and continued support of our children and programme. Your ideas, inputs and enthusiasm were most helpful and have guided us making valuable improvements to our programme. Thank you Oxford University Press for your sincere efforts and Hope Kolkata Foundation is extremely delighted to have you”.

OUP India and has been supporting Hope Foundationas its charity partner since 2016, through book donations, teacher training, infrastructure support for learning and vocational training.More recently, OUP India helped to set up a computer laboratoryat the charity. In the last three years OUP has donated nearly 27k units of books to Literacy India.

About Oxford University Press: Oxford University Press (OUP) is a department of the University of Oxford. It furthers the University’s objective of excellence in research, scholarship, and education by publishing worldwide. OUP is the world’s largest university press with the widest global presence. It publishes thousands of education, reference and academic publications every year, has offices in around fifty countries, and employs nearly 6,100 people worldwide. OUP’s diverse publishing programme includes scholarly work in all academic disciplines, school and college textbooks, children’s books, materials for teaching English, dictionaries and reference books, and academic journals. OUP also provides digital learning solutions designed to meet learning needs of the contemporary learner. Learn more about OUP at www.oup.com. Learn about OUP in India atwww.oup.co.in

