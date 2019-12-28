Oxford University Press felicitates East Region Toppers of Oxford STAR

Oxford University Press, the world’s largest university press, awarded the regional toppers of Oxford STAR – an assessment solution designed to help students, teachers, parents and the school administration profile student personality, scholastic ability and 21st century competencies and skills. Approx. 14000 students across India took the test that was conducted between August and September 2019, with participation of 6381 students from the East region. A total of 25 students secured ranks from the region in the Super Star (school topper) and Mega Star (class topper) categories.

Oxford University Press India would like to congratulate all the winners! Divsha Roy from Gokhale Memorial School Kolkata, Koustav Dey and Mriganka Dutta from Adamas International School Kolkata, Smriti Chowdhuri, Arushi Baul and Shloke Chakraborty from The Heritage School Kolkata and Alipsa Roy from VSN Midnapore, secured the highest percentage among the regional toppers.

Principals from over 25 schools from Kolkata attended the felicitation ceremony awarding the toppers with badges, medals and certificates.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony Ms. Mittra Sinha Roy, Principal, Adamas International School Kolkata, said: “Oxford star is unique in the sense that along with the core subjects, it also assesses the social competency of the students. Our teachers benefited largely from this analysis as it helped them to handle the students better. The students and parents too got an understanding of their strengths and weaknesses. We hope the test will improve still further”.

Ms. Lipika Ghosh, Rector, St. Xavier’s Institution Kolkata, said: “Oxford Star has been of immense help to the teachers, students and guardians alike by not only assessing the academic competence of the students but also letting all three groups involved judge themselves and find their areas of special interest. We have benefited beyond compare from Oxford Star and wish for the test to improve further in future.”

Ms. Seema Sapru, Principal, The Heritage School Kolkata, said: “We were among the first ones to opt for Oxford STAR, going by the reputation of Oxford University Press. They exceeded our expectations with timely delivery of papers, good standard and quality of question papers, help at every level, and explanation of assessment systems. Reports are comprehensive and easy to understand”.

Oxford STAR is based on a holistic competency framework, mapped to key skills and behavioral competencies that are vital in the 21st century. Unlike routine classroom assessments that are dominated by content and mainly evaluate knowledge and recall, Oxford STAR assesses learning competencies. It then provides rich analytical information on the students’ performance to educators, to help to monitor students’ progress each year, and identify any learning gaps.

Schools can register themselves for the next Oxford STAR Test scheduled for August 2021. Enquiries can be sent at oxfordstar.in@oup.com or https://india.oup.com/OxfordStar-Registrationform

About Oxford University Press

Oxford University Press is a department of the University of Oxford. It furthers the University’s objective of excellence in research, scholarship, and education by publishing worldwide. OUP is the world’s largest university press with the widest global presence. It currently publishes several education, reference and academic publications every year, has offices in around sixty countries, and employs nearly 6,000 people worldwide. OUP’s diverse publishing programme includes scholarly work in all academic disciplines, school and college textbooks, children’s books, materials for teaching English, dictionaries and reference books, and academic journals. OUP also provides digital learning solutions designed to meet learning needs of the contemporary learner. Learn more about OUP at www.oup.com

