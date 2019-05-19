Oxford University Press India invites entries for Bengali story-writing competition

Oxford University Press (OUP), the world’s largest university press, announced the launch of a Bengali story-writing competition. The competition is being organized for three categories – students from classes 4 to 8, teachers and the general public. The participants will be required to submit an originally written short story in Bengali of 300-500 words on a topic of their choice. The entry must be sent to storywriting.east@oup.com latest by January 6, 2019.

The entries will be shortlisted by eminent scholar,Prof. Gopa Dutta (Bhaumik), former Head,Department of Bengali, Jadavpur University. The winners will be felicitated during the Kolkata Book Fair, 2019 being organized between 30th January – 10th February. OUP will also publish a book, with the top 10 stories shortlisted from each category.

The participants in the competition must submit an original work of any genre or style. They should also self-certify that this is an original work. This competition by OUP aims to promote Bengali creative writing among all age groups and provide these contributors an opportunity to reach out to a larger audience.For further details, interested participants can visit the OUP India Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/OUPIndia/.