“PAGALPANTI” world premiere in Sony Max this March

Sony MAX is all set to feature recently released hit feature film – Pagalpanti as its World Television Premiere of the month. The laughter riot featuring an array on Bollywood superstars such as Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, PulkitSamrat, Ileana D’Cruz and KritiKharbanda amongst others will be showcased on 8th March 2020 at 12 noon only on Sony MAX.

