PAHAR DEKHTE MALABODOL

By – AAINDRILA DEY

They’ve just gotten smarter and realized that 22 year olds have more value than just getting you coffee. Yes, I am talking about a bunch of young people who are here in this entertainment industry to showcase their talent, dedication and hard work.

If it can be written or thought, it can be filmed as well. And our young director is exactly doing it.

The upcoming Rom-Com Bengali movie ‘MALABODOL’ is soon going to capture the screen on September 13, 2019. The idea and the concept of the theme has a great exclusive touch.

The movie ‘MALABODOL’ directed by Dipanjan Roy and produced by Rounak Roy has launched their music on September 7, 2019 at Pancham er Adday café, golpark, Kolkata. The live performance of Pritam & Simran had set the ambience into a lively jam session.

The song ‘Oi dekh pahar’ is a jazzy slow romantic track that has melody sitting at the heart of it, beautifully. Penned& composedby Suvankar Chatterjee, and sung by Pritam Das & Simran Sarkar. Their soft heart–wrenching, humble tune is the winner here.

The short film will be released under the banner of ADD production. The story of this short film revolves around the daily twist and turns of the bond of a husband and wife. Does these happenings bring disruption in the love of the couple? To know more definitely you have to watch the upcoming short film ‘MALABODOL’.

Film is a great tool to play with human emotions and thoughts. This is what Anik Dey & Dipanjan Roy tried to portray in this movie.

Cast & Crew :

Actors – Arka Roy | Ruplekha Mitra | Surajit Maity

Associate Directors – Anik Dey | Sudipto Bhattacharya | Saikat Das

D.O.P – Swaraj Paul

Asst. D.O.P – Rohit Sarkar, Rounak Roy

Producer – Rounak Roy

Art Director – Saikat Das

Music Director – Suvankar Chatterjee

Singer – Pritam Das | Simran Sarkar

Production Manegar – Tirtha Bakshi

PR – SSD venture

The whole ‘Malabodol Team’ was present at Pancham er Adday café for the music launch. The energy of these young bunch of people could be seen throughout the music launch. If you want to know what happened in the Marital life of Arka & Ruplekha then you have to block your date – 13th September, 2019.

