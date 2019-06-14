Pailan Group of Institutions leads the way with Bengal’s first “Earn While You Learn” programme

In an effort to make education more rewarding and exciting for the students, Pailan

Group of Institutions brings forth Bengal’s first “Earn While You Learn” programme to empower students with

considerable economic freedom. This will not only help them embrace the industry experience but also give

them a leverage of up to Rs. 2 lakhs.

The novelty of this programme is that an aspirant trainee will be earning a stipend over the tenure of their

course duration. This will give them the opportunity to earn a sum of Rs. 50,000 – Rs.1,00,000 per year which

effectively reduces the real course fee for these courses.

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) with an objective to offer on-the-job practical training to

enhance employability has made a Regulation called “National Employability Enhancement Mission”(NEEM)

Regulations 2013, vide Gazette Notification dated 15th April 2013 of AICTE. Taking inspiration from it, Pailan

Group of Institutions has taken the initiative to introduce the programme.

The objective of quality education is to enable a student to impart the learned knowledge on a real- time basis,

however, the goal does not come into fruition due to lack of availability of employable candidates.

Students who are freshly out of college are inadequate to understand the job pre- requisites and fail to deliver a

substantial service. In order to encourage a more productive workforce, THE UNIVERSITY GRANTS

COMMISSION HAS STRICTLY DEMANDED THAT ALL COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES must imbibe employment

opportunities as part of the student’s regular curriculum.

UGC UNDERLINES THE IMPORTANCE OF PROVIDING STUDENTS WITH ADEQUATE INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE in

order to enhance their skill level, competence, and employability. THE MINISTRY OF HRD EMPHASIZES THE

VITAL ROLE OF INTERNSHIPS as one of the main foundation of a students’ career. The advantage here is that

students can step onto the corporate ladder through internship opportunities, where they can learn and

demonstrate their skills, get valuable expertise, draw stipends and simultaneously secure themselves for full-

term employment with the same company.

A survey published in a leading business publication on May 1, 2019, mentions about a steep rise in internships

seekers as well as organizations opening up internship opportunities across various industry verticals, with

applications rising 80% in a year. Internships are more lucrative when offered with monetary compensations

leading to a higher retention rate among interns. According to Internshala – a virtual platform for placement

opportunities derives the fact that over 46% of internship roles have turned into placement offers by the end of

the tenure.

In the light of these developments, AICTE HAS SIGNED A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING (MOU) WITH A

HOST OF INTERNSHIP COMPANIES. It is expected that Colleges and Universities utilize this informationto

facilitate internships for their students. Additionally, it is also mandatory for Institute.

Furthering the growth and development of skills as an agenda from the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India and the

Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Pailan Group of Institutions has taken the step forward in a direction

where the future lies by facilitating for a harmonious communion of ‘Learning’ & ‘Earning’.

In its continuous endeavour for excellence, Pailan College of Management & Technology has signed a MoU with

The Creek Club, Kolkata’s No. 1 Eco Club who as industry leaders are ready to accommodate students from

Hospitality & Tourism sector in the functioning and administration of the club and its myriad activities.

Students from Hospitality and Tourism departments of Pailan Collegeof Management and Technology have

already attended upon over 8000 guests over 30 corporate events and 50 corporate retreats in the past six to

eight months. Two students of Hospitality department viz. Mr. Aman Pradhan and Mr. Arpit Paul after

partnering the ‘Earn While You Learn’ program at The Creek Club landed in jobs of high salary package at The

Park Hotel thereby commanding a leverage of approximately Rs. 2 lakhs. We have plan to create income for

more than 300 students over the next 2 years

In a golden opportunity to budding media professionals, under-graduate students of Media Science department

got to make short films and music videos in collaboration with the Pailan Film & Television Institute, a well

known and widely trusted brand in the field of filmmaking. Three films that were made by students included

student actors/performers and student technicians from a variety of backgrounds selected through open

audition process; and have been contacted by various streaming platforms for a web-release.

For students of Optometry and Hospital Management divisions, Pailan Eye Clinic and the upcoming Maternity

Clinic, offers the perfect platform to hone their skills and draw entry level remuneration for their services. Pailan

Eye Clinic regularly offers affordable treatment for the community members of the region and with the

upcoming maternity clinic in the premises; the community stands to gain positives in the medical care facilities

heading into 2020.

Dr. Ayanangshu Sarkar, Director (MBA Divn), Pailan College of Management & Technology said: “জ্ঞানার্জন এর

সাথে অর্থ উপার্জন। – now this programme is unique in the sense that we are able to create income

opportunities for the aspirant students. Given the fact that these courses have huge weightage on practical

exposure and Pailan Group of Institutions has its resources to provide both on job training and income, has

bridged the gap. Students will earn beyond their class hours getting associated with Creek Club, Pailan Film and

Television Institute and health and optometry clinic to support themselves which is a common practice in

western countries. We believe this programme will help many meritorious students from humble background to

achieve their dreams in near future.”

As of now, five professional industry oriented courses have been brought under the aegis of “Earn While You

Learn” program – B.Sc in Media Science (BMS), BBA in Hospital Management (BHM), Bachelor of Clinical

Optometry (B.Optom), B.Sc in Hospitality & Hotel Administration (BHHA) and Bachelor in Travel & Tourism

Management (BTTM) as these courses can give significant weightage on industry training and practical learning.

In the future, Pailan Group of Institutions plans to expand this programme to more under-graduate and post-

graduate courses.

About PCMT:

We take the pleasure of introducing Pailan College Of Management & Technology (Est. 2000), under Pailan

Group of Institutions, affiliated to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) and approved

by AICTE, offering undergraduate courses like Media Science, Tourism Management, and Hospitality & Hotel

Administration among others.

For over 19 Years, students of Pailan College of Management and Technology have been achievers in Education

and Industry alike. PCMT now collaborated with its sister concerns namely Creek club, PFTI and Eye clinic and

maternity home to create opportunity of Income for the students of above mentioned courses.

About The Creek Club:

The creek club is spread over 50 acre land around a huge 10-acre creek, and envisioned as a recreational eco

friendly hub. It has more the 50 deluxe rooms, landscape garden multi cuisine restaurant , conference hall which

can accommodate 300 persons, dining hall, bar, dance floor & discotheque, angling facilities, activity zone, flood

lit play ground, water activities comprising of speed boat, paddle boat, water zorbing, DJ area, rain-dance area,

swimming pool, horticulture, petting zoo, car parking facility for more than thousand cars. The Creek Club can

easily host a wedding troupe of more than 5000 pax with ample car parking for as many vehicles. The Creek Club

also houses its own seasonal organic vegetable farm which is operational . With its varied offerings, it allows

one to plunge into the raptures that the symphony of water and lush green environment brings about.

The only one of its kind in Kolkata, THE CREEK CLUB has been conceived as a gateway dedicated to angling. With

a huge variety of fish providing abundant sport, separate angling ponds for children and training facility for

novice, THE CREEK CLUB is the ‘perfect spot’ for the fishing enthusiasts.

About Pailan Eye clinic and maternity home

In our endeavour to bring about development in health care services available in the community, we have

conceived an idea and set up A 100 bed maternity home spread a total built-up area of around 20,000 square

feet in Bengal Pailan park and a state of the art eye clinic. It has the facility of emergency care unit, ambulance

service, hi-tech medical equipments, state of the art modular operation theatre , qualified medical practitioners,

adequate in-patient unit for women and child care, diagnostic imaging service , reliable supplies of

pharmaceuticals.

This project will provide employment to almost 300 students of the Hospital Science Division of Pailan College of

Management and Technology, in the area of Floor Manager, Front Office manager, OPD/IPD in-charge,

Administrative Personnel, Paediatric Specialist, Ocular Diagnostic Specialist, Dispensing Area Manager and many

more. It will surely be the venue where the students will get practical exposure of hospital administration during

the tenure of their course. As they get hands-on training under the supervision of the teachers and industry

experts, they will also get an opportunity to redeem a considerable portion of their course fees in the form of

the stipend they would get during their training over a period of three years.

About Pailan Film And Television Institute(PFTI)

Pailan Film and Television Institute with its world class audio -video post production facilities, is spread over 5

acres and has emerged as a center of excellence which offers courses in cinematic studies.

It has 5200 square feet production studio, 3200 square feet symphony recording stage, all modern facilities like

motorized lighting grids, 2000 amps electrical power, 50 tons of acoustically dampened air conditioned sound

proof environment, ADR, Dolby pre-mixing. Studio has 24×7 generator back-up. With over 10 rooms available for

post-production facilities like Video Editing, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing (Dolby), Color Rotto, DI coloring, audio

engineering, Foley design, dubbing, playback recording etc. Indoor and outdoor shooting facilities are available

over a lush green studio.

The students will get lifetime opportunity to learn and work with professional film makers Three films that were

made by students included student actors/performers and student technicians from a variety of backgrounds

selected through open audition process; and have been contacted by various streaming platforms for a web-

release.

